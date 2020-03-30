GRAHAM, GREENLEE, COCHISE COUNTIES — As brush fire season approaches, local fire departments are taking precautions against COVID-19.
In Thatcher, Fire Chief Mike Payne said they’re not having fire meetings.
And in Safford, Chief Clark Bingham said the department is taking multiple vehicles on fire calls so firefighters do not have to sit so closely in a confined space.
“We’re taking precautions to limit our exposure to the public and to each other...” said Bingham.
Peter Ortega, Clifton Fire Department chief, said his department is also spacing their firefighters in trucks in the effort to keep their volunteers apart.
“Each truck that we have, have the latex gloves, hand sanitizer, Clorox wipes and the N95 masks,” said Ortega.
In Willcox, Chief of Public Security Dale Hadfield said that since the department only sends two individuals on a call if it does not include a fire or vehicle wreck, keeping personal distance in a fire cab is not an issue.
In cases of a fire, however, it’s a different matter.
“Generally we only have four (firefighters) per truck and they have a pretty good distance in the truck,” said Hadfield. “But in the scheme of things, in an enclosed cab it spreads regardless.”
Some fire departments are starting to report brush fire calls.
Southwest Wildfire Awareness Week starts on March 29 through April 4.
Kenneth Drozd of the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration, reported higher than average rainfall in Willcox and slightly more than average rainfall for Safford.
“This year we’ve done pretty well with rainfall,” said Drozd, “We’ve had a pretty wet November in 2019 which we didn’t have in 2018, so some areas might be in a little bit better shape.”
Drozd said it looks like Safford will receive a normal amount of rain April through June, or possibly below normal. The amount that falls will determine the probability of brush fires, he said.
Also, Drozd estimated the temperature for April to June will be average to above average.
“Despite the fact that we’ve had a fair amount of rain there’s a lot of dry grass that is cured out. There may be some degree of moisture out there yet but as we warm up that will have depleted,” said Drozd.
Drozd said the rate of wind speed and how careful residents will be in regards to fire prevention will also determine the severity of brush fire season.
