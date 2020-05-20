Cochise Health & Social Services has learned a local man has become the first county resident to die as a result of COVID-19.
According to a news release, the county is not releasing much information about the man to protect his privacy and that of his family. However, they said he was over 65 and had been hospitalized in Tucson.
As of Wednesday, 51 residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since March 1. Eight were hospitalized at one point, with three spending time in the ICU. Forty have been released from isolation, according to the county's website.
Just shy of 2,400 residents have been tested for the virus, the website states.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.