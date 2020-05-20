N2005P70004C.jpeg

Cochise Health & Social Services has learned a local man has become the first county resident to die as a result of COVID-19.

According to a news release, the county is not releasing much information about the man to protect his privacy and that of his family. However, they said he was over 65 and had been hospitalized in Tucson.

 As of Wednesday, 51 residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since March 1. Eight were hospitalized at one point, with three spending time in the ICU. Forty have been released from isolation, according to the county's website.

Just shy of 2,400 residents have been tested for the virus, the website states.

