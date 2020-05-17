Bowie Unified School Superintendent Wendy Conger announced Sunday she has decided to hold a live, outside graduation ceremony for the Class of 2020 Friday.
Originally, the plan was to hold separate, indoor and private graduation ceremonies for the five graduates on Thursday in order to follow social distancing guidelines set out by the state, but Gov. Doug Ducey has recently decided to lift certain restrictions.
Conger was at the school Sunday to turn on the sprinklers, determined to get the lawn at the high school nice and green. The ceremony will take place at the front of the school on the steps.
"I'm really happy and excited," Conger said. "I'm going to have to be creative with the decorations and I'm working on the promotion program now."
No one was happy with Plan A because everyone wanted to be together, she said.
Four board members have committed to attend the ceremony, which will not include any speeches, Conger said.
The public is invited to attend the ceremony, but groups will be seated apart from each other and everyone is encouraged to wear masks and bring hand sanitizer, she said.
"We want to be safe about this," she said.
She changed the day of the ceremony to allow for San Simon and Bowie students to attend each other's celebrations. San Simon's graduation will consist of a small Facebook live ceremony and a parade Thursday night.
Willcox Unified School District Superintendent Tammy Hall said Saturday that there will be a meeting Monday to discuss possibly changing Willcox High School's ceremony. The current plan is for a parade featuring all of students traveling on flatbed trailers following a small ceremony in the Willcox Middle School parking lot Friday night.
