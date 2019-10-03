BOWIE- Champion steer brings home ribbons and acclaim.
Houston Klump, Bowie High School Senior, won the Grand Champion Market Steer at the 2019 Cochise County Fair. Here are two questions answered by the Bowie senior and owner of the steer, Houston Klump.
Arizona Range News: What's the secret of getting your steer to win the championship?
Klump: My steer's name is Mouse. I named him that because he has large ears. I fed him finisher grain and rye hay. I had to rinse my steer twice a day. He has to be rinsed with water so his hair will lay a certain way. I had to work his hair forward because it makes the steer"s hair stronger and makes him look like a woolly steer. My steer also had to be in an air conditioned cool room. This is because the steer should not be overheated. It also helps with the metabolism and food digestion. The steer came from Texas: Skinner's Cattle Company. He was only six months old when I got him. I visited with my steer everyday. The steer weighed 1407 pounds.
Arizona Range News: Do you have any pointers for other contestants?
Klump: Words of wisdom: find a steer that is solid and one that has good structure. Also, it helps to find one that is easy to feed. Groom your steer every day, invest in an awesome team (have a super teacher, be an active member of the FFA program, have a supportive family that encourages you to be the best you can. And (a family) one that makes you get up on those tough days you just want to sleep in!). Steers take a lot of time, you can't just go out and be with friends, the animal comes first.
