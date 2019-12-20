WILLCOX — Corinne Stout is a special woman who played an integral role in American history.
As an authentic “Rosie the Riveter,” she participated in a social movement that deeply impacted the role of women in the workforce.
“My husband had (just been deployed) overseas, so I went to the employment office and said, ‘give me a job to do with the war effort.’ ” Stout said.
Following an education in metallurgy, she was sent to the Santa Monica, Calif., Douglas plant to work as an aviation inspector where she supervised tail assembly of C-47 Douglas aircrafts in the 1940s. As men were being deployed during World War II, wives and mothers like Stout began assuming jobs traditionally held by men, such as aircraft assembly, welding and riveting.
Decades after the war, Stout and her family moved to Willcox to leave the city life behind and opened Stout’s Cider Mill, where her grandchildren helped her bake and deliver pies throughout the state.
These days Stout prefers a simple lifestyle. As a frequent visitor of the Elsie S Hogan Library, one may spot her in a cushy chair, brushing up on the latest biography.
“I like people, and so that’s what I read about mostly,” she said.
When asked if she has any words to share, she thanked the community for the respect and appreciation they showed during this past Veteran’s Day. She also looks forward to celebrating her 99th birthday in Willcox with her loved ones.
