COCHISE COUNTY- After four years, the remains of Lydia “Janet” Castrejon, 44, of New Mexico has been found in the Chiricahua mountains.
The Cochise County Sheriff's Office published a press release on Thursday regarding the identification of Castrejon. According to the release, U.S. Forest Service employees found bone fragments and a braid of hair which were submitted to the Pima County Medical Examiner’s Office for testing and identification on August 5 of 2018. After this, the remains were forwarded to the Center for Human Identification in Texas. One year later, the DNA results were a match with Castrejon.
In the initial report, Castrejon was reported missing while her family was camping in the Chiricahua Mountains in Rustler Park. Castrejon, who suffered from poor eyesight and diminished mental capacity, was last seen by her mother in the morning as they walked to the bathroom facilities at the campground. According to the family, Castrejon had remained outside of the bathroom building as her mother went inside for several moments. When her mother returned, Castrejon was missing. The family had advised the sheriff department that Castrejon could not walk very far and they believed something had happened to her.
In the time following Castrejon’s disappearance multiple agencies worked with the Cochise County Sheriff including: US Border Patrol, Department of Corrections Dog Teams, US Forest Service Law Enforcement, US Forest Service Fire, Arizona Department of Public Safety Air Support, and Cochise County Search and Rescue. Various search missions for Castrejon continued for months after her disappearance. Castrejon has been missing since June 19, 2015.
According to a report published by VivintSource.com, which used the cumulative data from the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System and state population data from the 2017 American Community Survey annual estimations. The report estimated that Alaska had the most missing people in the nation, with 41.8 people missing per 100,000 population. Arizona came in second-highest in the nation with the second-highest rate of people missing, with 13.0 per 100,000 population. At the time of the report, 915 people were missing in Arizona.
