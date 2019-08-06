WILLCOX — Body cameras will soon be available to local authorities.
At Thursday’s Willcox City Council meeting, the council agreed on the purchase of 10 Axon body cameras.
“They (the cameras) provide as close to first-person view as possible and are designed to document incidents and alleviate complaints of misconduct. They also document evidence,” said Willcox Director of Public Security Dale Hadfield. “We have had in-car cameras, but these are the first body cams we will (have in the) field. I'm hoping we have them by the end of August.”
Hadfield told the Range News the camera system requires a five-year maintenance schedule and a replacement of the cameras every two years. Combining this with the evidence software and management, each camera should cost roughly $760 annually.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.