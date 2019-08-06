Willcox Police

WILLCOX — Body cameras will soon be available to local authorities.

At Thursday’s Willcox City Council meeting, the council agreed on the purchase of 10 Axon body cameras.

“They (the cameras) provide as close to first-person view as possible and are designed to document incidents and alleviate complaints of misconduct. They also document evidence,” said Willcox Director of Public Security Dale Hadfield. “We have had in-car cameras, but these are the first body cams we will (have in the) field. I'm hoping we have them by the end of August.”

Hadfield told the Range News the camera system requires a five-year maintenance schedule and a replacement of the cameras every two years. Combining this with the evidence software and management, each camera should cost roughly $760 annually.

