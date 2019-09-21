trash

Brooke Curley Photo/Arizona Range News: A concentrated cleanup effort will be underway Saturday morning.

WILLCOX- Pick up the trash and get a breakfast burrito for your effort.

On Friday the 27, the City of Willcox is scheduling a cleanup from 7:00am to 11:00 am. Willcox residents can meet with the city at Keiller Park to receive a designated cleanup area. Trash such as weeds, branches, and regular roadside trash will be collected in the cleanup bags handed out by the city.

“If preferred, one (a volunteer) can also choose to focus on their own street or around their business. McDonalds is generously donating vouchers for a free breakfast burrito to those who participate. Returning with a full city trash bag will allow you to receive a voucher,” said Community Outreach Specialist Jennifer Colby.

Colby told the Range News that volunteers will be cleaning up around the entrances to the City of Willcox as well as Quail Park and near the bridge.

