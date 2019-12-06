WILLCOX- Downtown historical buildings, grant opportunities, and what the community hopes for in the future of downtown Willcox were discussed Thursday.
Christopher Cody who is a deputy state historic preservation officer, spoke to the large group gathered at the Willcox Commercial Building Thursday night. Cody spoke on tax credits for commercial properties, commercial state historic tax credits and grant programs for certified local governments.
“What’s really exciting is what’s happening now. All the energy behind the theater, all the energy behind the wine industry, there’s definitely an opportunity in this community for some preservation-oriented growth,” said Cody.
After Cody’s presentation, the crowd was separated into discussion groups in order to list concerns, goals, and ideas for the future of the Willcox downtown area. One question posed to the discussion groups was how the community could balance historic preservation with the needs of the present.
“Our group doesn’t believe that there is a balance between preservation and the needs, it (preservation) is the only way forward. Either you demolish the buildings here and they’re gone, or you don’t take care of them, they’re gone anyway. So we need to build interesting businesses that cannot be the same thing. They need to be varied and distinct wither you are 75 or 10, you need things to do. We need to add modern appeal to historic character,” said community member Wesley Schofield.
Although no actions were taken Thursday night by community members, Willcox Business Engagement Specialist Jordan Parrish told attendees that this would be the first of multiple meetings regarding downtown development.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.