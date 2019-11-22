WILLCOX — Willcox Working Together for Education met last Wednesday to analyze its budget and discuss upcoming grant opportunities.
WWTE originally formed after a school fire in 2011 caused irreparable damage to a main building on the W campus.
“The community was struggling to keep things afloat, and that’s where WWTE initially came through,” said organization president Steve Marlatt. “We helped with equipment and supplies to help them deal with the aftermath of the fire.”
After receiving overwhelming support, the board decided to continue supporting local schools through small grants that fulfill educational needs.
Grant amounts vary by request.
Since its inception, the organization has sought to equip teachers with the tools needed to foster an engaging learning environment. It offers support to all grades within WUSD and has funded requests such as Kindle Fire HD’s for classrooms, carpets for Willcox Elementary School student groups, and furniture for the Willcox High School student lounge.
WWTE hopes to see investment from the community.
“We’re also looking for them to try to become more involved in the organization. It’s open to any community member — parents, teachers, or anyone concerned — people who want to support education,” Marlatt said.
In addition, the organization is seeking business partners to help expand the capacity of support.
Interested teachers are encouraged to request an application from willcoxwte@gmail.com. Submitted proposals will be reviewed at the next available monthly meeting. Funding is inclusive, but the board looks for unique programs that provide exciting and engaging lessons for students.
