June 25
9:13 p.m. — Officers responded to the Police Department to file a report on an assault.
9:29 p.m. — Medics responded to Marguerite Road and Fort Grant Road for a female with chest pains.
10:14 p.m. — Officers responded to 142 N. Haskell for a burglar alarm. The building was secure.
June 27
1:46 p.m. — Medics responded to Soto and Haskell for a male subject with heat exhaustion. The patient was transported to N.C.C.H.
5:48 p.m. — Officers responded to T.A. Travel Center for a report of a semi on fire. The fire was out upon arrival.
7:24 p.m. — Medics responded to 450 N. Haskell for a 31-year-old male with shortness of breath. The patient refused medical services.
11:20 p.m. — Willcox Fire Department responded to I-10, MP 342 for multiple brush fires.
June 28
10:47 a.m. — Willcox Emergency Medical Service responded to Bowie for a lift assist. Bowie Fire responded and canceled HCI en route.
11:00 a.m. — Willcox Emergency Medical Service responded to a call regarding a 37-year-old male having pain on his left side. Willcox Emergency Medical Service was canceled en route.
4:49 p.m. — Willcox Fire Department responded to I-10, MP 341 for a possible fire. The fire was the same one from June 27. A hot spot was found and taken care of.
June 29
10:56 a.m. — Willcox Fire Department was responding to the Geronimo fire in Cochise to assist Sunsites with the brush fire when it was canceled by Sunsites Fire Department.
5:22 p.m. — Officers and medics responded to 247 S. Arizona for a suicidal subject.
8:18 p.m. — Officers took a report of criminal damage done at 900 N. Haskell.
June 30
8:32 a.m. — Hit confirmation from Tucson Police Department with negative extradition.
9:28 a.m. — Medics responded to a residence for an 86-year-old female who fell and broke her wrist. The subject was transported to N.C.C.H.
10:15 a.m. — Hit confirmation from Phoenix Police Department with negative extradition. Two hit confirmations were sent out on the same subject DRs (both from Phoenix Police Department).
10:29 a.m. — Medics responded to a residence for an 81-year-old male who was feeling weak. The subject was transported to N.C.C.H.
7:30 p.m. — Officers took a report of theft at 150 S. Railroad Ave.
9:40 p.m. — Officers arrested a male subject on a warrant out of JP4.
July 1
5:05 a.m. — Willcox Emergency Medical Service, Sunsites Fire, Hildago Fire and Rescue responded to I-10, MP 388 for a one-vehicle rollover. Two patients were flown to Tucson.
July 2
12:17 p.m. — Officers arrested a male subject at Safeway for a warrant.
12:32 p.m. — Medics responded to I-10, MP 365 for a single- vehicle motorcycle accident. One male patient was flown from the scene.
5:22 p.m. — Officers requested a DR for a burglary at 590 S. Haskell.
July 3
3:05 a.m. — Willcox Fire Department responded to W. Orchard Lane for a possible structure fire. Upon arrival, it was determined that the homeowner was conducting a controlled burn.
