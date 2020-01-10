Willcox Police

Willcox Police

 Contributed Photo/

WILLCOX- The annual December DUI Task Force yielded more citations in 2019 than in 2018.

According to the Willcox Director of Public Safety Dale Hadfield, this year during the DUI Task Force there were roughly 8 to 9 driving under the influence (DUI) citations. Of those citations, 6 were DUI drugs, meaning that the driver of the vehicle was high on illicit or prescription drugs and was experiencing impared driving.

“It (the number of DUI) was higher than last year,” said Hadfield. “We run the task force from the beginning of December to December 31. We account for DUIs on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays up until the week after Christmas Day.”

The Arizona Governor's Office awarded the Willcox Police Department with a grant of $35,000 to fund the Willcox Police Department overtime as well as the equipment needed for the DUI task force.

“It was productive, but I wish the numbers weren’t that high,” said Hadfield.

Tags

Load comments