ELGIN — Janet Clyne Anderson, of the historic Clyne Cattle Ranch and a regular participant in the Willcox Rex Allen Days Rodeo, is being honored as a Famous Woman of the West.
Anderson will receive her engraved medallion during the Wrangler 2019 World of Rodeo Reunion and Gold Card Gathering at The Orleans Hotel and Casino on Dec. 12-13, during the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas, Dec. 5-14.
Anderson's poem, "Brandin' Time" is published in "Treasured Poems of America." She is a Cal Poly University former Poly Royal Rodeo Sweetheart Princess and an associate member of National Senior Pro Rodeo Association and Santa Cruz County Fair & Rodeo Association.
Anderson attends Pro Rodeo Association Rodeos, Little Britches Rodeos, Indian Rodeos, Willcox Rex Allen Days Rodeo and is a contributor to National Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame.
Anderson has also been a “school marm” in Arizona, California and Nevada.
