WILLCOX- Chugging, hissing, and then blowing its horn at a deafening volume, the Big Boy locomotive made its presence known Saturday.
The Big Boy steam locomotive No. 4014 arrived in Willcox Saturday morning at roughly 11:00 a.m. as approximately 700 people swarmed the train tracks. Celebrating the 150th Anniversary of the Transcontinental Railroad’s completion, the train has been traveling steadily through 12 states. The next stop after Willcox was Bowie.
Some people referred to the train as a living poster, and other bystanders had driven three hours just to see the train. Fran Neuer, from Phoenix, was following the train through the state.
“I can’t get enough so I can’t just go to one place,” said Neuer. “They’re not lubing it this time, you’ll see they spend a lot more time when they have to grease it.”
