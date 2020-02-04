COCHISE COUNTY- The Arizona Game and Fish Department’s GameThief is on the hunt.
In a press release, the Arizona Game and Fish Game Thief program is now offering a bounty of $1,500 for information leading to the arrest in the killing of a female white-tailed deer. The deer was discovered in the last week of January off the Interstate 10 near Benson. According to the press release, the edible portions of the deer had been taken from the carcass, and the rest was discarded.
“This was the act of a criminal, a person without regard for the state’s most precious resource, its wildlife,” said Regional Supervisor Raul Vega of Game and Fish in Tucson in the press release. “Although there was an archery deer season ongoing, the taking of female deer is illegal. In addition, the remains were blatantly dumped in a very public place.”
Individuals who may have information regarding the poaching activity are being urged to call the Arizona Game and Fish Department’s Operation Game Thief Hotline at 800-352-0700, referencing OGT #20-000198. Anonymous calls are accepted.
