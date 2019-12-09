The History Channel television show, “American Pickers” will be coming to Arizona in February and producers are putting out the call for collections to pick.
In addition to large collections, producers put out the call for “specifically interesting characters with interesting items and lots of them.”
The show is hosted by Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz, described as “two of the most skilled pickers in the business, as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques. They are always excited to find sizeable, unique collections and learn the interesting stories behind them.”
The pair hopes to give historically significant objects a new lease on life, while learning a thing or two about America’s past along the way.
Those who have, or know of someone with a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques that Fritz and Wolf can spend the better part of the day looking through, should send name, phone number, location and description of the collection with photos to americanpickers@cineflix.com or call 855-OLD-RUST (855-653-7878).
“American Pickers is produced by Cineflix Productions for the History Channel, and new episodes air Mondays at 7 p.m. MST. The show is also on Facebook at @GotAPick.
