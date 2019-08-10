Anna Torres, Khloe Torres

Willcox’s Anna Torres keeps a close eye on daughter Khloe, 5, as the duo make their way to the finish line of the 2018 Willcox Flyer.

 David Bell Photo/Arizona Range News

WILLCOX — Railroad Avenue will be closed to traffic during the annual Willcox Flyer Bike Ride on Saturday, Aug. 31.

Railroad Avenue will be closed from 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. In addition, Willcox Police officers will be directing traffic at the intersection of Railroad and Maley, from 7-3:30 a.m., while riders get underway.

Riders will leave Railroad Park starting at 7 a.m. and travel east on Maley out to State Route 186 to Chiricahua National Monument and back.

