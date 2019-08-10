WILLCOX — Railroad Avenue will be closed to traffic during the annual Willcox Flyer Bike Ride on Saturday, Aug. 31.
Railroad Avenue will be closed from 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. In addition, Willcox Police officers will be directing traffic at the intersection of Railroad and Maley, from 7-3:30 a.m., while riders get underway.
Riders will leave Railroad Park starting at 7 a.m. and travel east on Maley out to State Route 186 to Chiricahua National Monument and back.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.