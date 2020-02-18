WILLCOX — Science, technology, engineering and mathematics can now be easier to reach for local students due to more funding going toward the program.
On Tuesday, Rural Activation and Innovation Network (RAIN) awarded the Willcox Middle School STEM club a grant of $3,120. Later that day the Range News spoke to Rebecca Bhasme, middle school science teacher, who said she was ecstatic about the grant.
“Since the time the WMS STEM Club began in August 2019, we have been able to do many activities for the students, giving them opportunities to learn more robotics, art and cultural activities; community service by volunteering at P.O.W.W.W.O.W (Produce on Wheels Without Waste) and the Quiburi Mission Nursing Home; educational field trips to San Pedro; and many more activities,” she said.
“Willcox Middle School STEM Club plans to buy our own set of robotics kits so that students can learn and explore Robotics throughout the week. We have planned to have educational field trips to the Bisbee Mine, Kartchner Caverns. We would also like to encourage art students by sending their artworks to interschool, state and national level competitions. We have already sent artworks to the NASA Art Contest, and Arizona Department of Education-YAM competition this academic year.
“We would like to continue STEM activities here in Willcox and hope to ignite a passion for STEAM learning and encourage them to choose STEAM professions in the future. We are really grateful to the RAIN grant committee, who have understood the need for financial support and are partnering with us to fulfil this dream.”
