San Simon High School students placed high in the Cochise County Poetry and Music Gathering this year. Pictured are, from left, senior Andrew Gordon, who placed second overall and earned a $1,000 scholarship; freshman Alexis Lentz, who finished third overall; and freshman Kaylee Essary, who earned an honorable mention.

 Contributed Photo/Heather Lentz

SAN SIMON — Students from around Cochise County were invited to submit a poem to the Cochise County Poetry and Music Gathering each year. The theme of the contest this year was “It’s Cool to Be a Cowboy.” 

San Simon students scooped up a number of honors, including:

 • Andrew Gordon — second place and a $1,000 scholarship for  “Prairie Dust on an Autumn Wind”

 • Alexis Lentz — third place for “Your Old Guitar” 

• Abbigale Edington — honorable mention for “Rope ‘Em Cowboy” 

• Kaylee Essary — honorable mention for “The Old Roan” 

• Marlene Rivera — honorable mention for “Coolest Cowboy” 

San Simon High School English teacher, Mrs. Webster, was named the Cochise Cowboy Poetry and Music Gathering Educator of the Year.

All winners will be acknowledged at the annual Cochise County Poetry and Music Gathering CowPie Party in Sierra Vista on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020. They will also each receive tickets to attend the Cochise Cowboy Poetry and Music Gathering on Feb. 6-7 in Sierra Vista, where nationally acclaimed cowboy musicians and poets will be performing.

