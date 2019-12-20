SAN SIMON — Students from around Cochise County were invited to submit a poem to the Cochise County Poetry and Music Gathering each year. The theme of the contest this year was “It’s Cool to Be a Cowboy.”
San Simon students scooped up a number of honors, including:
• Andrew Gordon — second place and a $1,000 scholarship for “Prairie Dust on an Autumn Wind”
• Alexis Lentz — third place for “Your Old Guitar”
• Abbigale Edington — honorable mention for “Rope ‘Em Cowboy”
• Kaylee Essary — honorable mention for “The Old Roan”
• Marlene Rivera — honorable mention for “Coolest Cowboy”
San Simon High School English teacher, Mrs. Webster, was named the Cochise Cowboy Poetry and Music Gathering Educator of the Year.
All winners will be acknowledged at the annual Cochise County Poetry and Music Gathering CowPie Party in Sierra Vista on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020. They will also each receive tickets to attend the Cochise Cowboy Poetry and Music Gathering on Feb. 6-7 in Sierra Vista, where nationally acclaimed cowboy musicians and poets will be performing.
