WILLCOX — Willcox Theater and Arts Inc. was awarded a $16,000 grant from the Arizona Commission on the Arts, an agency of the state of Arizona.
The grant was one of 216 grants awarded for Fiscal Year 2020, representing a total investment of $2.5 million in nonprofit arts organizations across the state.
“We are thrilled to receive this grant from the Arizona Commission on the Arts,” said Gayle Berry, Willcox Theater and Arts executive director.
The grant will support Willcox Theater and Arts ’s work over the coming year, in programs ranging from arts to STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and math), with workshops and classes for all ages, as well as guest artist performances, festivals such as WAMM, summer student ArtsRageous workshops, jam sessions and more.
“Through the Arizona Commission on the Arts, the state of Arizona endeavors to ensure that all Arizonans can participate in and experience the arts,” said Jaime Dempsey, executive director of the Arizona Commission on the Arts “Through these grants the Arts Commission partners with organizations across the state that are dedicated to serving their communities through the arts.”
In accordance with the Commission on the Art’s strategic plan and governing statutes, schools and nonprofit arts organizations are awarded grants based on such factors as community investment, quality of programming, fiscal ingenuity and responsible stewardship of public funds.
Grant applications are reviewed within rigorous panel processes which are open to applicants as well as the broader public. Review panels are led by governor-appointed commissioners, and are composed of diverse community leaders, volunteer experts, educators and arts practitioners from rural, urban and suburban areas throughout Arizona.
