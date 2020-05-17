There was a parade in Bowie Thursday and it wasn't to celebrate graduating seniors, first responders or a holiday. Instead, the Bowie Fire Department and Bowie School Board were welcoming a trio of military men on a journey.
On Oct. 1, Georgia Army National Guard member John Ring left Tybee Island Pier in Georgia on foot determined to bring awareness to the many issues U.S. veterans are facing, including PTSD, homelessness, unemployment and mental health problems.
The 40-year-old father of four calls it the Buddy Watch Walk, Pier-to-Pier and he's picked up many supporters on his way to his ultimate destination, Santa Monica Pier.
On Wednesday morning, Ring answered the phone while walking down the service road outside of San Simon adjacent to Bowie. With him were Jason Hanner, a U.S. Navy Veteran, and Jimmy Mathews, a 44-year-old U.S. Army Veteran. Mathews joined Ring in the journey on November 18 and Hanner first joined the pair in January for stretch and then again in March.
"I believe those that serve in the military should help those that have served. I have friends and family members that live, or have lived, with some of the issues we walk for. I wanted to help my brothers and sisters any way I could," Ring said as he walked ever closer to Bowie.
His mission is striking a chord, he said. He's met many different veterans and even had a large group of people join in on the walk while traveling through Texas.
For much of his journey, Ring said he could count on the American Legion to put him up, but thanks to COVID-19, many posts were closed.
After arriving in Bowie on Thursday, the walkers stayed with Fire Chief Marty Minnick, and they stayed with Willcox Director of Public Security Dale Hadfield on Friday night.
In San Simon they stayed in a tent and experienced some hot weather between San Simon and Bowie. Ring said he was grateful for the overcast weather in Bowie.
The trio had to stop outside Lordsburg, New Mexico for 53 days because of the pandemic.
The delay was distressing, he said.
“In that 53 days, veterans were still committing suicide. Especially now with the pandemic and people being out of work. I think stress is a lot higher, especially among veterans who are already dealing with issues. So we made the decision to come back out and finish this trek to Santa Monica,” said Ring.
Ring plans to finish the journey on June 14, which he pointed out, is also the United States Army’s birthday.
People have been watching his journey through Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube. He also has a GoFundMe account.
"We get inspiring messages and comments from veterans and family members thanking us for what we are doing. It motivates us to keep going," said Ring.
