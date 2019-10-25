WILLCOX- Christmas isn’t here yet, but locals are already starting to get ready for the annual Holiday House.
The Lambda Chi Omega Arizona Beta Chapter is a national service sorority, and its members put on the annual Holiday House at the Willcox Elks Lodge. This year the theme is Christmas at the Beach. The Holiday House, which will be on November 22, marks the 40th event of its kind. Crafts, as well as baked goods, will be for sale. The crafts are created by the Arizona Beta Chapter members.
“This is a big event for Willcox. We used to hold it in members’ homes and decorate the entire house but we got too big for that. People wait in line for at least an hour to be the first to get in. Most head straight to the bakeshop then peruse the craft tables and ornaments on the tree,” said Vice President and the publicity chair Terry Rowden. “We usually make $5,000 to $6,000 after expenses, which we give back to the community through charitable donations and scholarships.”
Adult entrance tickets are $3 and $2 for children. Buying a ticket gives you a chance to win a door prize, as well as refreshments. Santa will be available for the children to visit with. The Holiday House will be on November 22 from 5:30 pm – 7:30 pm.
“There are about 25 of us in the sorority and we all make the crafts and baked items,” Rowden said. “Everything (is) homemade. Each year we pick a different theme and decorate the stage at the Elks according to the theme. Refreshments are served and there is music and Santa for the kids. We have an adult and a child door prize, and of course a raffle.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.