WILLCOX- The Arizona-based acoustic guitar duo will be bringing their specific talent and style to Willcox on September 14.
The duo was named ‘Best Group/Duo’ in the 2014 International Acoustic Music Awards, and have performed over 1000 shows across the United States. This will be the first time the duo will be visiting Willcox.
“As far as what to expect at our concert, audiences can count on a high-energy, highly-interactive performance - something we developed as street-performers at Boston’s Quincy Market,” said Ryanhood guitar and mandolin performer. “With big melodies and intricate guitar work, we tell you about our lives, we invite you to sing along with the lessons we’re learning, and we try to make each other laugh. And by show’s end, we have sung about the hardest things together, exhausted nearly every fret on the guitar neck, and asked both you and ourselves what it would look like to become the best people we can be.”
The band’s tour is promoting their newest album titled, Early Best. Their Willcox performance will be located at Studio 128 on September 14, starting at 7:00 pm. Tickets are $14 per person, with students, senior and military discounted being $12 per person. Studio 128 is located at 134 N Railroad Avenue.
