WILLCOX- At this point, the Willcox Playa is one of the two best choices for a Boeing spacecraft landing site.
The Range News sat down and discussed the possibility of a Willcox Playa landing in depth with Boeing Technical Lead, Marty Linde. In previous interactions with Boeing, it was known that there were 5 potential landing sites for the Boeing’s spacecraft Starliner. However, as of Wednesday night, the number of potential functional landing sites have been narrowed to two. The Range News asked Linde what the odds were that the Willcox Playa would be used as a landing site, and Linde replied that the odds were very good.
“We will have two sites for each mission. A primary and a backup. Right now we only have three sites. There were five, we haven’t brought Edwards online yet. So that brings us down to four. I talked to Dugway Proving Ground and they’re wet still. They’re the ones that flood from the ground up. We haven’t brought up the northern White Sands Missile Range. It’s the one in the North. So what does that leave us with? It leaves us with White Sands Space Harbor, and Willcox,” said Linde. “If Dugway dried up all of a sudden, then it would get back in the mix. But the meeting that we had this afternoon said we only have two to choose from right now. Now the orbital trajectory has to fall into place so that we have those two available.”
Linde said that if the playa is wet from a storm, or if the surface winds were 13 to 23 miles an hour strong, the playa would not be suitable for a landing. At 30 days before the landing, Boeing will have a calculated area of landing depending on weather, and the trajectory of the International Space Station.
“There’s a good probability that if we indeed launch in December, that may be the combination that we’re looking at. Hopefully everything stays well here, hopefully you don’t get a freak wind or rain storm that floods the playa because then we can’t land,” said Linde. “It will depend on orbital trajectory. We need a primary site, and then 24 hours later we need a backup site. We’re going to have to move some equipment.What we’re ideally looking for is orbital trajectory that provides you one landing opportunity here and then 24 hours later you can land at one of the other sites.”
Willcox City Manager Caleb Blaschke told the Range News that the community of Willcox is excited about the possibility of the Boeing and Nasa team landing the Starliner spacecraft in the Willcox Playa.
“A big reason is Willcox is excited about the possibility of landing is that Willcox is a patriotic city. We’re excited to be part of the space program and support the United States in that endeavor. I think a couple other reasons from the city standpoint is we’re very excited because of the economic development this can bring. This can really showcase our city, and show people what there’s to do in Willcox,” said Blaschke. “I think we have a great community and people will be able to see that first hand. Especially if we’re selected, the staff members from Boeing and the people that are visiting and coming to see it will be able to stay in our town for a little bit and experience that. We’re excited that hopefully the visitors will come and eat at our restaurants and stay at our hotels.”
Blaschke also told the Range News that as as parent he is excited because this is a once in a lifetime opportunity for the kids to witness. Also, Boeing is very interactive with local schools and and communities and has already offered to visit Willcox schools and give presentations. Aside from presentations, Boeing has already expressed interest in the local STEAM programs.
The Boeing uncrewed mission is targeted for December.
