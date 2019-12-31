WILLCOX — The annual Young Birders Winter Fest returns this year as oart of Wings Over Willcox.
The annual festival wil run from Jan. 17, beginning at 5 p.m., to Jan. 19 at noon. The event is hosted by the Sulphur Springs Valley Young Birders Club. Sandhill Cranes will be highlighted during the festival, as well as raptors and sparrows.
“This is the fifth Winter Fest. It’s a miniature version of the Wings Over Willcox festival and it’s focused toward the young birder. We invite people throughout the state,” said event orchestrator Homer Hansen. “Saturday, traditionally we have a field trip to White Water Draw and have lunch. Sunday is a partial day birding trip.”
Hansen told the Range News that this year there will be nestbox building workshops, as well as vendor booths on Saturday. Also, there will be a banquet that day. Hansen said that one of the newer elements to the festival is that young birders can now ride in buses to birdwatching locations, thus encouraging communication among the youngsters as well as the adults.
Children are to be accompanied by an adult while participating in festival activities. There are food compensation fees for adults and children for field trips as well as the banquet. The banquet costs $30 for an adult to attend and $10 for a child. To reserve participation space and acquire more information regarding participation requirements, e-mail admin@the-cranes.org.
Hansen told the Range News that sponsorship applications are available for low-income families if monetary payments for food proves to be too expensive.
