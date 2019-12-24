WILLCOX — On its monthly meeting last Wednesday, the WASA board voted to move WASA forward in becoming a Willcox Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture member once again.
“We used to be chamber members. We did a lot of things with them, in fact we had a toy giveaway with the chamber and WASA,” said WASA director Sally White. “We just had stopped. Like most of the town I think, and I thought the dinner and presentation was really nice (the annual Willcox Chamber and Agriculture meeting) I think it would behoove WASA.”
The Willcox Against Substance Abuse (WASA) board voted unanimously to once again join with the chamber.
“The chamber thanks you,” said Willcox Chamber member Cheryl Moss, who was at the meeting.
