WILLCOX- A man of business as well as performance, Johnny Hidalgo's impact as a person as well as an organization founder will be celebrated on March 14.
Hidalgo was instrumental in the construction of the Cowboy Hall of Fame, was one of the first presidents of the Historical Society, and owned multiple businesses in and around Willcox. The 100th birthday party for Johnny Hidalgo is on March 14 2020 at the Latter-Day Saint Church in Willcox.
"Johnny Hidalgo loved everyone. He gave everything he had away to his family, community and friends. His special people were very important to him and his life was dedicated to others. Our Celebration of "the 71st anniversary of his 29th Birthday" will be a time to share and love and bring everyone closer as he would have done if he were still in our midst," said Peggy Judd, who is Hidalgo’s granddaughter.
Hidalgo was born in Texas in 1920 as the oldest of 7. He taught a rope trilling team, was recruited to be in a traveling variety show, and once climbed the top of the Empire State Building flagpole. He served in the military and was later a businessman who worked in real estate as well as agriculture. Hidalgo helped to make the Rex Allen Days the event it is today and was instrumental in the creation of the annual Rex Allen Day rodeo.
For lunch on March 14 there will be cake and food provided. At 1:00 p.m there will be photos/Videos and memories shared by the audience, and later that afternoon everyone will be given the chance to paint a still life mirroring Hidalgo’s painting style.
