Amanda Ruiz

Amanda Ruiz checks a student’s vitals during last year’s sports physical event.

 Contributed Photo

WILLCOX — On Friday, Aug. 2, from 8 a.m. until noon, Northern Cochise Community Hospital providers will give free sports physicals to middle and high school students at Sulphur Springs Medical Center, 900 W. Scott St., in Willcox.

All area schoolchildren, including homeschooled, are eligible for the free sports physicals. Pick up the sports physicals paperwork sports at SSMC.

Also, just across Scott Street, a concurrent Willcox Against Substance Abuse (WASA) and NCCH Back-to-School Health Fair with a variety of vendors will be taking place from 8 a.m. to noon at the Rose C. Allan Senior Learning Center in Willcox at 990 W. Scott St.

Vendors will include WASA, Southern Arizona Opioid Consortium/NCCH, LifeNet/Air Methods, Sunsites-Pearce Fire District, Chiricahua Community Health Center’s Ronald McDonald Care Mobile, Cochise College (giving away 50 totes with school supplies), Willcox Public Safety and more.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments