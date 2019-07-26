BISBEE — Cochise County Elections Director Lisa Marra will step into a new role next month as president of Election Officials of Arizona.
Marra was elected to fill the position until June 2020 by the EOA membership and will take office Aug. 1.
The EOA was established in 1988 and has active representation from each of Arizona’s 15 counties.
“I’m honored to represent my peers in the EOA,” said Marra, who has been the Cochise County Elections Director since 2017. “I look forward to working with all of our members and elected officials as we continue to drive election education and to ensure secure, accurate and efficient elections for our voters.”
Rayleen Richards, director of elections for Navajo County, has been elected to serve as vice president, and Kristi Passarelli, assistant director of election services for Maricopa County, will continue to serve as secretary/treasurer.
For more information about the EOA visit www.azeoa.org
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.