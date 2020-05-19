The 14th Annual Rex Allen Museum Car Show is Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Railroad Avenue in Willcox.
The car show will benefit the Rex Allen Museum. Last year the car show broke a record with 69 car entries, 20 more than the year before. Awards will be given to the best in show and the top 20 entries. Judging of the vehicles will begin at noon, and awards will be given at 3 p.m.
An entrance fee of $25 is required, and car registration begins at 7 a.m. Free admission.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.