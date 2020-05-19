The 14th Annual Rex Allen Museum Car Show is Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Railroad Avenue in Willcox.

The car show will benefit the Rex Allen Museum. Last year the car show broke a record with 69 car entries, 20 more than the year before. Awards will be given to the best in show and the top 20 entries. Judging of the vehicles will begin at noon, and awards will be given at 3 p.m.

An entrance fee of $25 is required, and car registration begins at 7 a.m.  Free admission.

Tags

Load comments