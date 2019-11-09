WILLCOX- The first in the state, the Willcox commercial building now hosts a duel hosted wine tasting room for Golden Rule Vinyards and Copper Horse Vinyard.
On Saturday the Willcox Commercial building was abustle due to the fact that the business was holding a ribbon cutting. The building houses the first duel tasting room in the state of Arizona, featuring Golden Rule Vinyards and the Copper Horse Vinyard. The building itself is owned by winemaker Mark Phillips, who told the Range News that the location in the historic area as well as its vicinity to other tasting rooms all played a part to the idea of a duel tasting room.
“The historic nature in the downtown area, I’ve always liked it a lot. And there’s a couple other tasting rooms within walking distance. And that is sort of my ideal situation for a tasting room, is when you can walk around a little bit and get some food too. Willcox has the potential to be a great wine tasting destination, but what comes first?” said Phillips. “I think I would like to have a place where you can kind of take a step back in time, when you’re in the building it feels like you’re back there in Willcox when it was a rail stop and look out the window and look at the railroad. I have a philosophy about critical mass when it comes to tasting rooms or other amenities like that. The more you have the more draw it is for people.”
Willcox Mayor Mike Laws told those in attendance that he was very proud of the local wineries, the entrepreneurship of the owners and all the contest that the Willcox wineries win. Cochise County Public Information Officer Amanda Baillee said that the county has been working hand-in-hand with the wine industry and that the industry itself is making a big difference for Willcox.
“What is coming out of this area is Amazing, the wine is award-winning, I think we have the best wine in Arizona, and we’re competing with California and we just need to keep buying more wine,” said Baillee.
