RODEO, N.M. — New information about caves in the Chiricahuas will be the focus of this year’s Chiricahua-Peloncillo Heritage Days.
The opening keynote address at this year’s event will be delivered by University of Arizona School of Anthropology researcher Kelsey Hanson, who will provide newly available evidence of the remarkable history and significance of art and artifacts she found in the many caves of both the Cave Creek and South Fork Canyons near Portal.
“The best thing about Heritage Days is that the topics and events attract a strong cross-section of people who might have different viewpoints but who are together celebrating the opportunity we have to understand and protect this world-class region’s natural and cultural heritages,” said Kim Vacariu, program director.
Hanson’s keynote is the first of eight professional talks beginning at 9:15 a.m. Arizona time (10:15 a.m. New Mexico) Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at the Geronimo Event Center in Rodeo, N.M.
A full day of colorful reports by historians, scientists, conservationists, ranchers, public land managers and wildlife biologists will follow the opening keynote, discussing topics ranging from the historic roots of Portal and Rodeo to the regional history of cattle ranching.
Talks will also include the history of the El Paso and Western Railroad, the regional relocation of pronghorn antelope to the San Bernardino Valley, identifying the owls of the borderlands and recognizing native cacti of the Peloncillo-Chiricahua Mountains — all contributing to a diverse Heritage Days agenda.
All Heritage Days presentations are free to everyone.
Also included Saturday is an all-day, on-site farmers market/crafts fair with live music, and an optional, locally prepared buffet lunch ($10/person — buy tickets on-site only at Geronimo Event Center, vegetarian entree available, first come first served).
Sunday activities include a free, professionally guided mountain wildflower walk in Cave Creek Canyon and a free film showing at the Geronimo Event Center of “Bisbee 17,” the newly-released docudrama filmed on-site in Bisbee, describing the midnight roundup of 1,300 striking Lavender Mine workers in 1917, an event still controversial in Bisbee today.
Heritage Days is supported by the local nonprofit group Friends of Cave Creek Canyon and by other businesses and individuals.
For event background, current agenda or to reserve market space, e-mail kimvac@vtc.net or visit http://www.friendsofcavecreekcanyon.com/events/heritage-days/.
