September 22

4:29 p.m. — Officers responded to N. Bowie Avenue for a possible fight. A male subject fled on foot and was not located. The other parties involved would not answer the door.

5:48 p.m. — Willcox Emergency Medical Service responded to W. Jessie Street for a lift assist.

8:59 p.m. — Willcox Emergency Medical Service responded to N. Bisbee Avenue for a lift assist.

September 23

7:30 a.m. — Officers at the Police Department took a report of harassment.

9:42 p.m. — Medics and Willcox Fire and the Police Departments responded to N. Hamilton for a report of a mobile home that was flipped over with two subjects trapped inside.

September 24

8:40 a.m. — Willcox Emergency Medical Service and Bowie Fire Department responded to a single-vehicle accident at I-10, MP 357. The patients had minor injuries and were treated on scene.

10:14 a.m. — Officers assisted Department of Public Safety with a two-vehicle, non-injury accident that occurred on the off-ramp at MP 340. Insurance slips were exchanged and no report was taken.

11:35 a.m. — Officers and Willcox Emergency Medical Service responded to 815 W. Palomas for a man down. The subject was deceased when help got there.

1:54 p.m. — Willcox Emergency Medical Service responded to N. Fort Grant Road for a male subject having chest pain. He was transported to NCCH for treatment.

September 27

12:27 p.m. — Officers took a report of a possible child abuse. The case is under investigation.

4:28 p.m. — Willcox Fire Department responded to N. Douglas Avenue for a bee problem.

September 28

4:51 a.m. — Officers responded to W. Camino Amistad for an 84-year-old male with a possible stroke. The patient was transported to NCCH for treatment.

7:44 a.m. — Officers responded to the TA Travel Center for a report of a theft of trailer skirt taken from a semi-trailer.

8:47 a.m. — Officers responded to the underpass at Airport Road for a report of a male subject in the area with a possible gun. All was cleared and no report was taken.

9:27 a.m. — Willcox Emergency Medical Service responded to N. Bisbee for a lift assist. The call was canceled prior to arrival.

11:23 a.m. — Officers took a report of a hit and run accident on W. Soto.

6:53 p.m. — Willcox Emergency Medical Service responded to I-10, MP 347 for a subject lying on the shoulder of the roadway. The subject was transported to NCCH for treatment.

7:01 p.m. — Bowie Emergency Medical Service and Willcox Fire Department responded for a 79-year-old male possibly having a stroke. The patient was transported to NCCH for treatment.

8:06 p.m. — Officers responded to the TA Travel Center for a possible shoplifter. The subject was located and trespassed from the store.

9:45 p.m. — Willcox Emergency Medical Service responded to W. Lewis Street for a sick person. The patient was transported to NCCH for treatment.

10:35 p.m. — Officers responded to N. Prescott Avenue for a loud music complaint. A subject was arrested on a valid warrant out of JP4. The subject was booked into jail. The homeowner was advised to turn the music down.

September 29

2:59 a.m. — Willcox Emergency Medical Service and Willcox Fire Department responded to I-10, MM 327 for a semi truck fire.

5:04 a.m. — Officers arrested a male subject at W. Soto for domestic violence. Medics transported a female to NCCH for treatment.

2:37 p.m. — Officers and Willcox Emergency Medical Service responded to S. Cochise Avenue for a domestic violence call.

2:44 p.m. — Officers responded to N. Douglas for a suicidal subject. The subject was transported to NCCH for treatment.

