WILLCOX- As a possible rocket landing site, the community of Willcox can ask Boeing and Cochise County representatives their questions on Wednesday.
The Arizona Range News contacted Tiffany Pitts, Boeing communications, branding, and government operations specialist regarding the upcoming rocket briefing. Boeing’s Starliner Landing Willcox community briefing is scheduled for Wednesday November 13 at 6pm in the Willcox Community Center. According to Pitts, a Boeing Technical Lead, Marty Linde will be giving a presentation, and representatives from Cochise County will be in attendance as well. An informational video regarding the Starliner landing procedure as well as the rocket itself will be shown. After multiple presentations the meeting will be opened for questions from the audience.
“The briefing is a presentation on the liner and what this landing means for the community,” said Pitts. “It is also for those in attendance to understand if there is Starliner landing, what happens during the landing.”
Pitts reiterated to the Range News that the Dry Lake region outside of Willcox is only one of several landing location options for the rocket. There is no guarantee that the rocket will be landing at the Dry Lake. An unmanned mission of the Boeing craft Starliner is scheduled for December, and requires multiple landing site options. Pitts told the Range News that there are only 5 suitable landing locations available for the Starliner, and the Willcox Playa is one of them.
Mission Overview
Boeing's Commercial Crew Transportation System, called the CST-100 Starliner, is a full service system. It provides all elements needed to transport crew and cargo to and from low-Earth orbit destinations, including crew training and mission planning, spacecraft and launch vehicle assembly, integration and testing, and crew and cargo recovery. The goal is to provide safe, reliable and cost-effective access to space, beginning with missions to the International Space Station and with NASA as the flagship customer. In 2014, Boeing was awarded up to $4.2 billion by NASA to build, test and fly the Starliner. The contract includes six service missions as well as an uncrewed and crewed flight test to the space station.
-Source: Boeing
