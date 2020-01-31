WILLCOX - Chiricahua National Monument will host a free guided bird walk Saturday, Feb. 15, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., for the Great Backyard Bird Count.
A National Park Service Ranger will lead an easy, two-mile, two-hour birdwatching hike starting from the Faraway Ranch parking area, near the Monument entrance. Rangers will record all bird sightings and upload the data to the Great Backyard Bird Count. This hike is for birders of all skill levels. Birders are encouraged to bring binoculars but no dogs.
Since 1998, The Backyard Bird Count has been an opportunity for citizen scientists around the world to contribute to the understanding of wild bird whereabouts and numbers. Now, more than 160,000 people of all ages and walks of life worldwide join a four-day count every February to create a snapshot of bird distribution and abundance. The results of these bird counts are available at https://gbbc.birdcount.org/
Chiricahua National Monument is known for the diversity and abundance of bird species found within and surrounding the park. Watch for scheduled bird walks in the park throughout the year on Facebook or at the Chiricahua Website nps.gov/chir
For more information about the Great Backyard Bird Count, contact Helen Fitting at Chiricahua National Monument at 520-824-3560, ext. 9203.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.