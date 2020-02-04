WILLCOX —  It’s no stretch to call Zack Placencia and Wesley Schofield a dynamic duo.

On a typical day at Studio 128, they both film and record; Placencia edits and Schofield markets. Together, they develop media that showcases Willcox with a fresh and vibrant flavor.

Their journey started with shooting videos of friends while skateboarding. Developing a passion for film, they continued to hone their newfound craft and make it a career. Placencia values earning an income while growing his knowledge and having fun doing it. As Schofield put it, “We are working and see that what we are doing is important, but it’s also like playtime to us.”

Placencia and Schofield believe this is an exciting time to be active in Willcox.

“Now there is a forward motion, and people want to see it happen,” Schofield said. “Willcox is great at its roots . . . I want to nurture that and build the artistic scene here over the next few years. I won’t be satisfied to move on until I have left it better than when I started.”

They are both early in their careers, but Placencia and Schofield agree that Willcox is exactly where they want to be as they watch their hometown grow — recording every step along the way.

Tags

Load comments