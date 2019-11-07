WILLCOX- Come celebrate a Veterans and Armed Services appreciation lunch on Tuesday.
Willcox Elementary School will host a Veterans/Armed Services Appreciation Lunch in the WES Cafeteria on Tuesday, November 12, from 11:00 am until 12:30 pm. There will be a short patriotic music program to honor veterans and those who have served our country outside the Cafeteria, then we invite our guests to join our students for a delicious lunch served by our Student Council. Please call the W Elementary School Office to RSVP 384-8603.
