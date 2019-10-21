BOWIE—Slow and steady, the Bowie Unified School District is climbing in the state educational status.
The Arizona Range News was contacted Friday by Wendy Conger, superintendent of Bowie Unified School District 14, regarding the status update.
“I am happy to share that we have exited from that state status (bottom 5 percent). Collaborating with high-performing districts like St. David, Vail and Benson schools has certainly provided much-needed support in accounting, special education, technology and curriculum,” Conger said. “My diverse staff is committed and caring. Community involvement has increased by 75 percent over last year. In addition, Cochise College dual enrollment has increased 900 percent over any year. Students are receiving scholarships and participating in medical professions and technology courses via the Cochise Technological District (CTED). Bowie High students participate in athletics with Willcox Schools, which has provided Bowie students with wonderful opportunities. The Bowie High FFA program is one of the best in the county, with Houston Klump winning first place with his market steer three weeks ago and teacher Kelly Zamudio earning Cochise County High School Teacher of the Year last April. Yes, we have bumps in the rural roads out here, but we are resilient. The school board and I all love the Bowie students and, in the end, that's what really matters.”
This year, Bowie Schools has been trying new concepts and receiving recognition. In May, the school was presented with its first-ever County School Health and Wellness Award by Cochise County. In October, the school opened its community closet, which is for the individuals living within the Bowie area. In August, due to a teacher shortage, Bowie Schools took steps to ensure students are properly educated by working with the USA Employment program and hired teachers from the Philippines. Alongside the higher ranking of the school, one of the newest changes to Bowie USD 14 is the new members elected to the school board. John Klump is a new member, and Dean Ragan is the new vice president.
“I am fortunate to work with a school board that not only supports my vision of educating the students and staff but one that also cares about their well-being,” Conger said. “All five board members have strong ties to Bowie. Bowie Schools has improved its culture, climate, staff diversity and achievement this past year.”
