WILLCOX — Moving forward in business, Willcox and the surrounding area gathered for the annual Southeastern Arizona Farm and Ranch Trade Show.
Located at the Willcox Community Center Park, the show highlighted farming technology, ranching business and focused on agriculture trends. There were farming and ranching demonstrations throughout the morning.
Keynote speaker Chelsea McGuire, director of government relations for Arizona Farm Bureau, addressed the crowd.
“We’re going to talk about current legislation; we are really going to have to talk about water. Because there’s a lot of that going on, too, and nobody knows better than the folks in this room how water is a big issue in our state,McGuire said.
“There are a lot of bills that we’re really excited about. There’s a bill that’s trying to make it that if we’re conserving surface water we’re not just forfighting that surface water. It would help a producer file a notice of conservation and then not be at risk of forfeiture if they’re implementing the water saving technologies.
“There’s a bill that would mean if a junior water user is going to be turned off by a senior, there has to be some proof that it does some good to the senior. There has to be some kind of connection there that would say if I’m going to turn your water off there’s gonna be a reason for me to do that. I have to prove that there’s some beneficial water coming to me. We are hoping that that helps several of our water users as well.”
According to one of the event organizers, Kayla Shores, there were close to 230 meal tickets sold and more than 300 attendees at the event.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.