WILLCOX- Found by a tow truck driver, the deceased individual has yet to be identified.
According to a Department of Public Safety trooper, the body of the deceased individual was discovered at 4:00pm on Tuesday. A tow truck driver was walking in the area of the I-10 near the overpass searching for a tire. The overpass is near milepost 340. The driver immediately called 9-1-1.
As of 7:50pm on Tuesday the DPS was on the scene, and waiting for the Cochise County Sheriff's Office to arrive and take over the investigation. According to the reporting officer, the deceased individual has been in the area for quite some time and has somewhat decomposed. At this point, the DPS is unwilling to speculate as to the identity of the body because the case requires proper investigation into the identification.
