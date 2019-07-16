WILLCOX — The Willcox Food Pantry has been growing ideas, ideas that may come to fruition with support from the City of Willcox.
The director of the Willcox Food Pantry officially requested a letter of support from the Willcox City Council during the council’s July 9 meeting.
The letter would be instrumental in the pantry’s application for $100,000 in grants from the Arizona Legacy Foundation to fund an edible landscaping project. The edible landscaping option can be a long-term food source, with trees planted to provide fruit for those in need. The food bank would use an acre next to the Community Food Bank of Arizona.
“There’s no way that we can, in the first two or three years, support the garden if we have to pay for water. Because on the grant there’s nothing written in there that we can ask for money for water,” said Willcox Food Pantry’s Nell Worden. “This grant is $50,000 the first year and $50,000 the second year, and we have to show that we can sustain all of this.”
The letter of support would show that the city is providing the water to serve the garden. The cost of watering was estimated to be $1,000 annually, for 30,000 gallons per month. However, Willcox City Manager Caleb Blaschke suggested that the request be increased to $1,500 due to the Willcox water rates study being forthcoming and an increase in prices are likely coming.
Worden told the council that if the grant isn’t approved, the city wouldn’t have to worry about supplying the water.
The plan for the edible landscaping project is to buy 500 trees over a period of two years and create the garden. The trees will not just be in the garden, but local home and business owners may also acquire a tree once they have completed a master gardening class. A greenhouse and fence would also be constructed.
“I really believe this will do a lot for our community, because we have, in the past, had a real problem with getting enough food,” Worden said. “We can take food from the garden, and over the years as the fruit trees begin to produce, we can take that fruit.”
The Willcox City Council agreed to have a letter of support drafted for the Willcox Food Pantry.
