COCHISE COUNTY- A semi truck burst into flame after a flat tire sparked on Wednesday.
Located on the I-10 near milepost 341 heading west, the semi truck hauling construction material caught fire from a flat tire. According to the report by the Department of Public Safety (DPS), the sparks from the flat tire caught the trailer on fire, and the driver unhooked the truck from the trailer thus saving the truck. The trailer burned, the building material dissolving from a solid into a powder from the extreme heat.
The Willcox Fire Department responded to the fire, putting it out. Although the DPS initially thought the powder was a hazmat situation, the powder was dismissed as harmless. The lane beside the trailer was closed for roughly four to 5 hours so crews could clean up the mess. There were no injuries.
