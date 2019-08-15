Contributed Photo: Bowie residents and school volunteers Susan Larrabee, Steve Sheehan, and Shelly Myres stand beside the closet shelves. These individuals run the closet program.

By Brooke Curley

BOWIE- Working together, volunteers, students, and teachers alike set up a community closet for those in need.

The closet is for the individuals living within the Bowie area and will include free clothing as well as sanitary supplies. According to Bowie Superintendent Wendy Konger, the closet is still in the beginning stages. The closet is located at Bowie High school, and the school is also working with the Salvation Army in Willcox to create a student backpack food program.

“There is a need to support our families with clothing and other personal items, such as shampoo or soap. They are working here at Bowie High on a Saturday to get this going,” said Konger. “This will help our students be able to have nutritious foods. They will take the backpacks home on Thursday and return on Mondays. They will be filled with good food for the children to eat.”

