WASA

Willcox Against Substance Abuse

 Contributed Graphic

WILLCOX—An annual event should be even bigger than before.

WASA (Willcox Against Substance Abuse) will be partnering with more local entities to put together its annual trunk-or-treat Oct. 31, from 6 to 8 p.m. Combining with the LDS Church’s trunk-or-treat, the event will be located in Keiller Park. Another item that makes this year’s Halloween event different from years previous is that food trucks will be invited as well, with a $25 vendor charge to WASA.

“We will have our big trunk-or-treat; we would love everybody to come and we ask you to sign up with us, just simply so that we make sure we have room for everybody,” said WASA Director Sally White. “If you need help getting candy, let us know. We’re going to be getting candy, and we certainly will be taking donations of help because this one is big. We give out hundreds of pounds of candy on Halloween.”

To sign up for a space for the WASA trunk-or-treat event, contact WASA at 520-384-4777.

Tags

Load comments