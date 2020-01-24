WILLCOX- After the 2019 sewing classes became popular, more sewing options are available at the Elsie S. Hogan Community Library.
The Arizona Range News contacted the library and spoke with librarian Lucy Wilson, who orchestrated the library’s role in teaching youngsters sewing skills. Since last year’s program, two more brand new sewing machines have been donated to the sewing class programs. Youth and adult sewing classes are scheduled to begin at the library in early February.
This year the teens aged 12 to 18 will be making a t-shirt quilt, and their class will be on Fridays beginning at 1pm. The new adult sewing class will be on Thursdays from 1pm to 3 pm. Due to the community interest in the sewing program, the Range News requested a short Q and A with Wilson.
Arizona Range News: Have many individuals within the community expressed interest in the classes?
Wilson: Many people in the community have expressed interest in the sewing program and the program for the teen/tweens actually had 5 young men participate.
Arizona Range News: Will these new classes be working on projects as gifts similar to the previous year when the quilts given to veterans?
Wilson: In the last classes for adults and teen/tweens (they) each made at least one tote bag to donate to the veterans and then made one for themselves. After these were finished the participants made various items of their choosing. Just (items to be given for gifts) were for last year’s sewing class.
Arizona Range News: What are you excited about regarding these new sewing classes?
Wilson: We will be helping the participants of both classes to construct T-shirt quilts for their own use. The adult class will be used to foster a love for sewing along with the chance to spend time with others with varying degrees of expertise. The sharing of ideas and knowledge will not only be fun but also useful to the participants.
