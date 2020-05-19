San Simon’s valedictorian Andrew Gordon is a transplant. The 18-year-old moved to the area nearly two years ago from Nebraska.
He came from a school with roughly 50 kids split between the junior and senior high schools to a school with 11 students in the senior class.
He was the number one student at both schools.
Gordon, who has two younger siblings, said he worked hard to maintain his spot in the class. But, he also kept busy outside the classroom. He was on the basketball and chess teams and he lifts weights and collects antique coins. He was in the FFA and the National Honor Society, too.
He’s not much for TV or movies, preferring instead to read Dostoevsky and biographies about famous explorers.
Of course, he has also worked at Willcox Rock and Sand since he moved to San Simon.
Gordon was accepted into Northern Arizona College’s honors college and he plans to major in chemistry with an emphasis in biochemistry.
“I’d like to get the highest degrees possible, a master’s and a PhD,” Gordon said.
His plan is to get into research, like gene editing.
“I’ve always been interested in science,” Gordon said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.