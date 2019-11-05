WILLCOX — The ballots have been counted and the unofficial results show that Willcox voters aren’t ready to approve a bond so the local school district can make repairs and upgrades to facilities.
“It’s highly disappointing,” said Willcox Unified School District governing board member Gary Clement. “It would have been nice to help all the schools, refurbishing and supplying them with the needed infrastructure.”
The all-mail election saw 1,284 ballots cast. The bond was defeated with 672 (52.42 percent) voting no while 610 (47.58 percent) voted yes. One ballot was cast early and one was returned blank.
Voter turnout for the single-issue election was 36.39 percent.
The Willcox Unified School District proposed a bond that would have increase its primary property tax levy. On a home with an average value of $100,000, the bond would have cost that homeowner $135 per year and would have generated about $17 million for the district over a 20-year period.
The only other election in Cochise County on Tuesday was in Tombstone. Those voters also rejected a bond for their schools, 933 to 745.
To view election results go to https://www.cochise.az.gov/elections/election-results.
