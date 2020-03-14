On Friday at roughly 2:30 pm, the Willcox Fire Department responded to crash in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 at milepost 361. The driver of a semi truck struck a rock and a woman, who had been in the sleeper bunk, was thrown through the semi’s windshield. Both were taken to Banner University Medical Center in Tucson, the woman by helicopter, with unknown injuries.
Semi-truck crash on Interstate 10 sends two to hospital
- Arizona Range News
