BOWIE- Piles of pecan debris repeatedly caught fire.
The Bowie Volunteer Fire Department was repeatedly called out to pecan orchards as piles of husks and debris spontaneously combusted due to precise weather conditions.
“The piles of pecan husks and twigs have been piled up. As they break down, they create heat and gasses. Eventually, it creates a fire inside creating more heat and drying materials around it. Least path of resistance, the fire looks for oxygen. As it works its way to the top, it gets more oxygen. When it got to the open air, it fed the fire. Creating smoke and small flames were seen from the highway it was called into 911,” said Bowie Fire volunteer Drew Topor.
Topor told the Range News that the owners of the property also responded to the fire, and it was put out as the water was applied to the heaps of farm materials. The Bowie Volunteer Fire Department responded to the same areas four times over three days to quell the spontaneous combustion flare-ups on January 28,29, and 30.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.