Willcox seventh grader Jeremy “Wade” Reagan, 13, wanted to keep pedestrians safer so he decided to come up with a plan.
That plan earned him four awards and $350 dollars in March at the Southern Arizona Research, Science, and Engineering Fair in Tucson.
His “Step on a Crack” project started out with a simple observation.
“We saw a man with a walker leaving a restaurant and it got stuck in one of the cracks in the concrete,” Reagan said.
He decided to come up with a solution for cracking sidewalks: concrete bricks mixed with other substances to approve their durability. He used the concept for his mandatory class science fair project.
Rebecca Bhasme, Wade Reagan’s science teacher, remembered him due to this his fifth grade science project.
“A 10-year-old boy making a catapult was an amazing project… it just stayed with me. So, when he was in my class, I told him that I have high expectations,” she said.
“He likes building and creating stuff, he loves to do stuff like that,” said his mother, Norma Reagan.
So, Wade Reagan started mixing concrete in his yard with a shovel and wheelbarrow. He combined concrete with fiberglass mesh, metal mire mesh, and rubber mulch.
Once the bricks were ready, he either baked them in his oven or put them in deep freeze for 12 hours at a time to simulate exposure to extreme temperatures. Then he dropped a five-pound weight on them from different heights to test their fidelity. He then used his findings to compare the three hybrid mixtures to each other and with pure concrete bricks, which served as a control group. Concrete with rubber mulch was strongest when baked, but concrete with fiberglass mesh held up best when put in deep freeze. He decided to mix the two substances to make a more versatile material.
Reagan competed at the Youth Engineering and Science fair, but his project didn’t receive any accolades, only feedback. Reagan made the recommended changes to and then made his presentation at the Southern Arizona Research, Science, and Engineering Fair.
Despite Reagan’s performance at the YES fair, Bhasme said Reagan “was never discouraged. What I like about Wade is he never gives up.”
“(Bhasme) was excellent and she kept pushing him and pushing him and it payed off,” said Norma Reagan.
During SARSEF’s award presentations in March at the Tucson Convention Center, Reagan not only won a first-place grand award, which is decided solely by SARSEF judges, but three additional honors from other organizations that attended the fair.
“He learned from the feedback we got from YES fair (and his changes) resulted in him all these awards and prizes,” Bhasme said.
Reagan received an Excellence in Civil Engineering Certificate and was invited to attend a meeting of the Southern Arizona branch of the American Society of Civil Engineering to receive a $150 cash prize.
Tucson Electric Power recognized him as Top Middle School Project, which included a certificate and check for $150.
He also received a $50 check and certificate for the Leonore and Jack Mayer Memorial Award, which is reserved for projects in engineering, robotics, and computer science.
“Current science,” is how Bhasme described Reagan’s project. “It shows that he’s thinking about current situations, not hypothetical ones… that’s what the judges saw at SARSEF.”
While it is an honor to attend SARSEF’s event in Tucson all by itself, Reagan also earned a chance to compete in the Broadcom Masters national STEM competition. Broadcom is organized by the Society for Science & the Public. Society-affiliated fairs across the United States nominate the top 10% of their 6th, 7th, and 8th graders for the competition.
If “Step on a Crack” impresses Broadcom judges and makes it into the top 300 projects and then a 30-project finalist round, Reagan would receive an all-expense paid trip to Washington, DC. Top prizes at the finalist event include up to $25,000 and an opportunity to represent the United States for Broadcom Masters internationally.
The top 300 projects will be announced Sept. 2. Projects in this tier will receive $150, an award ribbon, and various swag from the Society and other sponsoring companies. The 30 finalists will be announced on Sept. 16. These tiers also provide materials and money to the schools and teachers of recognized students. The Society will host the national finals from October 16 to 21.
